Gasoline Suspected in Water Supply of Canada’s Northernmost Capital

Hydropower, biomass power generation, wind power, hydrogen, photovoltaics—these terms quickly come to mind when talking about the energy mix of the future. An energy mix that is supposed to combat climate change by limiting CO2 emissions. However, the long-term consequences of such technologies for the water supply in a region are often overlooked, resulting from the fact, for example, that water is needed for cooling. Dr. Martina Flörke, Professor of Engineering Hydrology and Water Resources Management at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), advocates not only looking at CO2 emissions, but also taking other environmental influences into account—how water resources are affected, for example. Together with her team, she used a model that calculates water supply and demand worldwide. Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, published a report on her work.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO