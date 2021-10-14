CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New The Batman Image: The Dark Knight Oversees His Domain

By Shania Russell
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Batman" is the gift that keeps on giving. I mean, sort of. The movie has suffered a few drastic delays and continues to exist just out of our reach... but every time we get the slightest morsel of this movie, all that impatience seems to evaporate. After gifting us...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Vs. Catwoman Fight Footage Revealed as New Trailer Is Confirmed for DC FanDome

You're not going to want to miss DC FanDome next weekend as it's been officially confirmed that the event will host the next full trailer for The Batman. Last year, the first-ever DC FanDome was launched, presenting sneak peeks at a variety of some of the most popular upcoming titles. Perhaps the biggest reveal of all was a new trailer for The Batman that was filled with all kinds of amazing footage. It was remarkable to see as at the time, the project was still pretty early into filming.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Trailer #2 Is Here

With sneak peeks, a trailer and teases from director Matt Reeves, Catwoman Zoe Kravitz, and even our Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson, it's finally here! Cue the Bat signal! The Batman battles corruption and is relentless in his hunt to put a stop to the murderous Riddler!. Our anticipation heightens to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Flash’ Movie Teaser: Multiple Ezra Millers Meet Michael Keaton’s Batman

The Scarlet Speedster is finally racing to movie theaters — and he’s bringing a couple of Dark Knights with him. Actor Ezra Miller debuted the first look at “The Flash,” director Andy Muschietti’s (“It”) feature adaptation of the fleet-footed DC Comics hero, during Saturday’s DC Fandome virtual fan event. (This is not to be confused with the ongoing CW series “The Flash” starring Grant Gustin, which was also featured during DC Fandome, and is certain to stymie search engine optimization experts across the internet.) “The Flash” movie will unlock the DC multiverse, as Miller’s Barry Allen moves with so much speed that he...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Inverse

Robert Pattinson's Batman voice is soaked in darkness

How do you make a character who has already been played on-screen by at least four different actors still feel unique and compelling?. That’s the problem writer-director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson have to overcome with The Batman. Fortunately, it looks as though Pattinson and Reeves’ new take on the Caped Crusader highlights aspects of him that haven’t been explored as deeply by previous silver-screen iterations of the character, including his obsessiveness, intellect, and brutality.
MOVIES
The Independent

'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin Take Center Stage

The first full trailer for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson — which debuted on Saturday during the DC Fandome virtual fan event — reveals a film that is unmistakably the darkest and most violent cinematic outing yet for the Caped Crusader, even when compared to Christopher Nolan’s gritty “Dark Knight” trilogy. In a Gotham City saturated in rain and gloom, Pattinson’s Batman, just a year into his reign as a costumed vigilante, attacks his enemies with a visceral, unhinged brutality that past live-action Batman movies never quite reached. (As for Pattinson’s voice as Batman, it’s surprisingly low-key in the full...
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Gotham Knights Teaser Image Describes Batman's Death In "Freak Accident"

WB Montreal's upcoming action-adventure game Gotham Knights promises to show off the supporting cast of the Batman universe, and it's doing that by killing off Batman altogether. A new image posted by the developer shows a newspaper explaining a bit more about how the Dark Knight met his demise in the game's world.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#The Dark Knight
Collider

New ‘Gotham Knights’ Image Shows Bruce Wayne Is Dead in Upcoming Game

The official Gotham Knights Twitter account has shared a new image teasing the upcoming game, showing an edition of the Gotham Gazette which proclaims “Bruce Wayne Dead,” and that Wayne Manor has collapsed, in what was called a “freak accident.”. Throughout the paper is another headline that states “Investigation Continues;...
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Jeffrey Wright Says Robert Pattinson Makes a 'Badass' Dark Knight in The Batman

Jeffrey Wright believes fans will appreciate The Batman when it is released in theaters next year. One of the most anticipated releases from Warner Bros., The Batman was originally going to be released this year before multiple shooting and release date delays effectively killed those plans. Now, the movie is on the board for a March 2022 premiere, and so many of us are counting down the days.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Build Batman’s Horse With McFarlane Toys’ Dark Knight Returns Figures

Build Batman’s Horse With McFarlane Toys’ Dark Knight Returns Figures. For better and sometimes worse, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns remains one of the definitive Batman stories of all time. Without it, nobody would even call the character the Dark Knight. The Christopher Nolan movies would certainly change considerably, and the Ben Affleck/Zack Snyder version likely wouldn’t exist. Heck, even the Tim Burton one might not have happened, as Miller redefined the character in the public eye as scary and angry first. And while the title originally skewed towards mature readers, it has seen numerous companies make action figures over the years. Dark Knight Returns figures have come from collector-focused companies like Mezco and Mafex, and the mass retail of Mattel.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

Matt Reeves Shares a New Image From 'The Batman' Trailer Ahead of DC FanDome

With the highly anticipated DC FanDome event just two days away, writer-director Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to give fans another glimpse of The Batman. Coming on the heels of the film's official Twitter account releasing a teaser video Thursday morning, the image shows off a classic scene of Batman looking off at Gotham as the sun rises.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena’s Superpowered HBO Max Series Gets Supersized New Look

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. HBO Max unveiled the trailer for “Peacemaker” during DC FanDome on October 16. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy