Aidy Bryant Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Television

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2ZPr_0cRNRc0y00

Saturday Night Live star and Shrill co-creator/star Aidy Bryant has closed an overall deal with Universal Television .

Bryant, who returned this month for her 10th season as a cast member on the long-running NBC comedy variety series, will develop and produce projects for the studio.

She co-created, starred in, wrote, directed and exec produced Hulu’s Shrill , which recently ended after its third season . The comedy was produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Bryant now will focus on projects for the NBCUniversal-owned studio.

It comes as SNL creator Michaels is giving some of his star cast more flexibility to develop, produce and star in projects outside of the Saturday night show.

Bryant’s other TV credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Portlandia, Broad City, Documentary Now! and animated kids series Danger & Eggs as well as such films as The Big Sick and I Feel Pretty.

“Aidy has been a beloved member of our NBCUniversal family for many years,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP Comedy Development at UTV. “Audiences have not only been entertained by her for nine seasons on SNL but also delighted in her writing and performing across all sorts of TV and film projects. Aidy is a colorful storyteller and brilliant producer who brings a fresh take to everything she does, and UTV is happy to welcome Aidy and her creative lens to this exciting partnership.”

Bryant is represented by Range Media Partners and Schreck Rose.

