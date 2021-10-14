CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George Is A Bit 'Confused & Annoyed' By People Littering After He Just Cleaned It Up

Cover picture for the articlePrince William has really devoted himself to raising awareness about climate change. He’s out there, boots on the ground, partnering with notable experts like Sir David Attenborough on the Earthshot Prize, an annual award given to five leaders in environmental impact to end climate change in the next 10 years. But he isn’t the only royal doing his part to clean up the planet. The proud dad explained that Prince George is getting “annoyed” with litterbugs who keep making a mess in the street after he’s just cleaned it, and this is the modern monarchy.

