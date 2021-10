I can’t believe I’m typing this but it’s October 18 and the Black Friday deals have started, with Amazon and Walmart already offering discounts on everything from laptops and tablets to robot vacuums and televisions, and everything in between, and Best Buy scheduled to kick off its own sale tomorrow. Of course, with the sales happening a lot earlier than usual it’ll be tough to 1) keep on track of who’s doing what; 2) find the cheapest price; and 3) know what to buy. That’s where we come in: We’re doing a Reader’s Digest of sorts each day, rounding up the latest Black Friday news, including Black Friday dates rumors for retailers, the best offers you can shop each day, and more, so you don’t have to hunt around for scraps of news.

SHOPPING ・ 16 HOURS AGO