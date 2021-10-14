CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

1 potential headache that could come from the 46-inch driver rule

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson and Brooke Henderson will need to make new driver plans for next year. With the USGA and R&A placing a cap on driver length via a new local rule, which is slated to go into effect in 2022, professionals and elite amateurs will no longer be allowed to use a driver in excess of 46 inches — the current limit is 48 inches — at events that choose to implement the rule. (The PGA Tour and LPGA both announced a driver length limit will be in place in 2022.)

