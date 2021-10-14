CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

A rare two-headed turtle is alive and thriving, surprising scientists

By Hannah Seo
Popular Science
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diamondback terrapin turtle hatched a couple weeks ago with two heads, a condition called bicephaly. The two-skulled, six-legged reptile was brought into a Massachusetts wildlife center, and while it currently seems healthy, veterinarians are continuing to closely monitor its health. The hatchling looks like a pair of conjoined twins,...

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Rare Double-Headed Turtle Species Hatched With 6 Legs

The Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and a branch of the New England Wildlife Centers, made room for two new turtle residents. They won't take up too much space because they share the same shell. The wildlife center published a post to its Facebook page announcing that...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Olympian

Rare two-headed turtle with six legs hatches in Massachusetts nesting site

“No, you are not seeing double,” Cape Wildlife Center said on Instagram. That’s because it’s actually a two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle with six legs, according to the Massachusetts nonprofit vet clinic. The rare turtle hatched at “a protected nesting site in Barnstable” and was brought to the clinic for assessment...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dog-sized sea scorpions roamed ancient sea floors in south China as ‘top predators’, study shows

Large sea scorpions, roughly the size of dogs, could have been one of the top predators to roam the sea floor of south China more than 400 million years ago, a study has found.The remains of the sea scorpion, around 3.3-feet-long, were discovered by archaeologists, according to a study that will be published in the 30 November issue of Science Bulletin.The remains of the scorpion showed it was a eurypterid or an ancient arthropod, a relative of the modern arachnid and horseshoe crab.The fossil belongs to the Terropterus xiushanensis, a member of the Mixopterids -- a kind of eurypterid that...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of The Deadliest Animals in South Florida

Miami is known for its sunny skies, palm trees, and beaches. It’s the top destination for the elite, retirees, and students on spring break. Florida has a fabulous year-round climate that invites visitors to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. Florida also offers plenty of opportunities to explore the state’s natural diversity with abundant water and wildlife habitats.
FLORIDA STATE
Popular Science

Ancient poop proves that humans have always loved beer and cheese

Did you know that pale ales pair well with blue cheese? Maybe it’s not your go-to bar combination, but there’s now evidence that as far back as 2,700 years ago, people from current-day Austria were enjoying it. And we know that because of an analysis of paleofeces, a fancy term for very old poop.
SCIENCE
Popular Science

How to tell science from pseudoscience

In our increasingly chaotic digital age, disinformation disguised as science is rampant. It’s also getting harder to detect, thanks to new technologies and politically motivated campaigns against commonly acknowledged scientific truths like vaccine effectiveness, the realities of the climate crisis, and more. Navigating the turbulent sea of online scientific and pseudoscientific information requires a sharp eye, a skeptical brain, and an openness to new ideas about the world around us.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
CBS Austin

Fully vaccinated man dies, wife's warning

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family in Florida is heartbroken and shocked after a fully-vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. "He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people,” said Jamie Konidare, Vincent Konidare’s wife. A proud father...
RELATIONSHIPS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Green Turtle#Animals#Center#The Washington Post#The Boston Globe
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy