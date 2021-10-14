Terry McAuliffe Falsely Claims on MSNBC That ‘The Only Thing’ On GOP Opponent’s ‘Website Has Been Election Integrity’

Joe Biden’s underwater approval ratings aren’t cause for complete 2022 midterm spiral just yet. Some of the factors driving him down—the spread of the delta variant, the ugly Afghanistan withdrawal, and messy Dem-on-Dem infighting in the Capitol—could dissipate into the rearview. But Biden’s unpopularity is definitely a problem for the one Democrat in a prominent, competitive election right now, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. The polls remain close. Democrats are panicking (if you can believe it!) about depleted enthusiasm on their side, while Republicans can barely contain their glee at the possibility of retaking a state in which they haven’t held any power for a decade. How panicky are Democrats? “Drag poor Barack Obama off the golf course to stump” levels of panic. Why do national Democrats place such importance on this race, aside from the fact that a lot of them live in Northern Virginia? Well, for one thing, it’s the only very competitive statewide race this fall, so bored campaign freaks like to place the entire future of the country on its outcome. If McAuliffe wins by 1 point, the takeaway will be that Democrats are in great shape heading into the midterms, that their agenda is clearly beloved, and they must press forth. If the Republican, Glenn Youngkin, wins by 1 point, then the takeaway will be that Democrats are in for a landslide midterm wipeout, their agenda rejected, their stupid faces looking stupid, and President Biden finished forever. You will see vulnerable Democrats on the Hill have panic attacks about passing a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill, which will cause some problems. So yeah, send a charter for Obama.

