Terry McAuliffe Falsely Claims on MSNBC That ‘The Only Thing’ On GOP Opponent’s ‘Website Has Been Election Integrity’

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed on Thursday that “the only thing” on the campaign website of his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, is “about election integrity.”. During an appearance on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, McAuliffe, who served as Virginia’s governor between 2014 and 2018 but couldn’t run for...

