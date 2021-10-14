No, Your Curls Aren’t “Pelo Malo.” See How This Afro-Latina Is Changing The “Bad Hair” Conversation
The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they've navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, and how they're attempting to dismantle these obstacles for the rest of their communities. In support of Target's first Latino Heritage Month collection — which highlights different creators to reflect joy, self-expression, and cultural nuances — we've partnered with the retailer to bring you this special installment featuring activist and entrepreneur Carolina Contreras. Ahead, Contreras talks about why it's so important for Afro-Latinas to not be ashamed of their curly hair, why it's crucial to leave the world a better place than you found it, and how aspiring Latina entrepreneurs can dream without limits.
