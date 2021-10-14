CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

No, Your Curls Aren’t “Pelo Malo.” See How This Afro-Latina Is Changing The “Bad Hair” Conversation

By Irina Gonzalez
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, and how they’re attempting to dismantle these obstacles for the rest of their communities. In support of Target's first Latino Heritage Month collection — which highlights different creators to reflect joy, self-expression, and cultural nuances — we've partnered with the retailer to bring you this special installment featuring activist and entrepreneur Carolina Contreras. Ahead, Contreras talks about why it’s so important for Afro-Latinas to not be ashamed of their curly hair, why it’s crucial to leave the world a better place than you found it, and how aspiring Latina entrepreneurs can dream without limits.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
prima.co.uk

How to care for your hair at every age

Just like our skin, our bodies and, well, our fashion sense, our hair changes as we move through different life stages, from puberty to perimenopause. So it makes sense to change up our haircare routines too. But before you head to Boots and start panic-shopping hair masks and serums, we...
HAIR CARE
naturallycurly.com

Don't Skip These Steps to Properly Seal Your Hair

Recently, I was having a discussion with someone about how important it is to follow instructions. I mean, just think about how much time (and frustration) could be saved if more of us took out, just a few moments, to make sure that we were doing things as they were intended to be done. Sealing is no exception.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Workplace Discrimination#Latinx#Target#Latino#Afro#Latina#The Pew Research Center#U S Latinxs#Social Psychological
Well+Good

Stylists Share the Exact Curling Iron You Need Based On Your Hair Type

Those of us who weren’t born with big, bouncy, Julia Roberts-circa-1990 ringlets have always been grateful for the invention of the curling iron. These tools have helped anyone with poker-straight hair achieve the type of curls we’ve always coveted, from mermaid waves to Old Hollywood-style curls and everything in between. But not all curling irons are made the same, and with a sizable array of options out there, it’s helpful to know which kind (brand and style) is best suited to your specific hair type as well as the kind of look you’re going for.
HAIR CARE
Allure

Are Silicones Really That Bad for Your Hair?

Cosmetic chemists and hairstylists answer all our questions about the oft-maligned ingredient. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I was a teenager (as my natural hair color started turning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Shape Magazine

Is Mineral Oil Bad for Your Skin and Hair?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you like to read beauty brands' "free from" lists, then you probably know that mineral oil is a common constituent. (See: Sephora's Clean at Sephora standards, Credo's Dirty List, The Detox Market's Banned Ingredients, and so on.) But mineral oil is still included in a lot of products, which may have you wondering whether or not it's best to avoid.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

9 best curling irons and curling wands for any hair type

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. There's nothing...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

How 10 Latinx Beauty Founders Honor Their Roots Through Their Brands

Although the Latinx populace remains a top consumer of beauty products (in 2020 alone, Latinx consumers spent 13% more than the average consumer on beauty and personal care), the ethnic group has remained underrepresented in the industry. The Latinx community spans more than 20 countries and includes a variety of skin tones and languages that go beyond just Spanish and English. Yet somehow, we rarely see that rich racial and cultural diversity represented in beauty campaigns and media.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Black Women Carry Reggaetón’s Foundation; Let’s Ensure They Reign in Its Future

“Our music, regardless that we have more feminine presence, is still ruled by the guys,” Ivy Queen, beloved Puerto Rican reggaetón pioneer and host of new record-keeping Spotify Original podcast LOUD, tells Refinery29 Somos. “La balanza, it goes to the guys side.” That balance, as she calls it, can be tipped to easily trip up women reggaetón artists in more ways than one. According to those in the industry, what we need to move forward is clear: a dramatic increase of investment and faith in women, particularly Black women, to equilibrate the system and elevate the sound.
SOCIETY
naturallycurly.com

If I Cut Her Hair, Will the Curls Disappear?

Cozy Friedman is the founder of the first children’s hair salons in New York City as well as SoCozy children's hair care products. She answered parents' most pressing questions about their curly kid's hair from the NaturallyCurly community below. Question: If I cut my daughter's hair, will she lose her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

Why Do Beauty & Fashion Influencers Look The Same On My Feed?

Over the past year, many of us began to think of our hobbies outside of work. For me, it wasn't so easy. See, I get paid to write about Victoria Beckham's favorite blush, which means that work is usually fun. But, I've found that pigeonholes can lead to creative burnout, and content diversification helps.
SKIN CARE
naturallycurly.com

GIVEAWAY: Give Your Curls a Refresh!

AG, the brand that brought us Holy Grails like Re:Coil and Fast Food, has a new curl line and we're so excited for you to try it. So much so that we're actually giving you the chance to try the whole Curl Fresh line today!. What we love about AG...
HAIR CARE
Newsday

Curl talk: Caring for your curls at Long Island salons

Caring for your curls: Tik Tok has made rejuvenating your curls a trend. Elizabeth Rabanal, of the Curly Culture Salon, is a veteran hairstylist who has focused on curly hair for the last six years, calling it her first love. She'll be doing a long cut on client Sarah Kahlil at her current location. Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa- Loarca.
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

Can you curl your hair with a bathrobe belt?

Creating overnight curls using everyday items, while minimising the damage from heated hair appliances. Producing “rag” ringlets with fabric strips has been done for centuries. But TikTok beauty fans are now using anything from socks to dressing gown ties. I’ve tried many heatless curl-creation methods (Curlettes crochet rollers from Etsy are my staple), so can a bathrobe tie have the same effect?
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy