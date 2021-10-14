WATCH: Michigan Reporter Wows Everyone By Shredding Through Skate Park During Live Segment

Victor Williams made a solid entry for the “Coolest Reporter of the Year” Award by showing off his skateboarding skills during a local news segment. Williams was in Dearborn, MI this week for a WDIV piece on a new skate park about to open outside of Detroit. While most TV journalists might’ve spruced up this package by running standard B-roll of people skateboarding, Williams personally took things up a notch as he literally got on a skateboard and shredded through the park while delivering the report.