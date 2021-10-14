CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen named Nickelodeon NVP

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen is getting some fun national recognition. He's been named this week's Nickelodeon Valuable Player for his performance this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. The star quarterback is now actually the second person in the locker room to win, because Mitchell Trubisky won it...

spectrumlocalnews.com

