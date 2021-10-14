CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Teen charged with murder after police find body in Barry County

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 4 days ago

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen is being charged with open murder and concealing the death of an individual after police found the body of Lane Roslund on Wednesday.

Patrick Gilmore, 17-years-old, was arraigned today in Hasting District Court and is being charged as an adult.

According to an article by our sister station WOOD-TV , the Hastings City Police Department said Roslund was last seen on Sept. 11 at Tyden Park.

Gilmore’s bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.

He has a probable cause conference set for Oct. 27 before Judge Michael Schipper.

