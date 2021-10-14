CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri gov slams paper for uncovering data security flaw

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday condemned one of Missouri’s largest newspapers for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it.

Daily Montanan

Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website

On Tuesday, a reporter with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch alerted the state that Social Security numbers of school teachers and administrators were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by Missouri’s department of education. The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected […] The post Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Post

A newspaper informed Missouri about a website flaw. The governor accused it of ‘hacking.’

An earlier version of this story misspelled the Missouri governor's name as Michael Parsons. It is Parson. This story has been corrected. You are reading these words right now because your computer or phone was sent a number of files telling the device what words to display and how they should be formatted. One of those files included HTML, HyperText Markup Language, that uses tags such as <strong> and <a> to tell your browser how to bold or link words and images. It isn’t code, really, just text surrounded by little triggers that your browser knows how to interpret. Since your computer was sent this file, you’re free to look at it. If you’re on your desktop or laptop, find the “View source” command in the menu at the top of your screen. That’s this page’s source code, written in HTML.
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Parson Blames Media For Discovering Security Flaw In State Website

Governor Parson is blaming the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for discovering a flaw in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that exposed the Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 Missouri teachers, administrators and counselors. The Post-Dispatch says a reporter found the vulnerability in the website’s HTML computer code,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
phelpscountyfocus.com

State of Missouri addresses data vulnerability

On Oct.12, 2021 the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was made aware that the personally identifiable information (PII) of three Missouri educators, which was located within the educator certification data available on DESE’s website, was potentially compromised. Through a multi-step process, a hacker took the records of at...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Gov. Parson changes five members of cabinet

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced several changes to his cabinet on Tuesday, including the immediate resignation of longtime Republican Sarah Steelman as the commissioner of the office of administration. “I think the reality is for three years we took the cabinet we had before when...
MISSOURI STATE
Mike Parson
infosecurity-magazine.com

Missouri Governor Slammed for Vow to Prosecute Researcher

Missouri governor Mike Parson has been widely criticized for seeking to prosecute news reporters who disclosed a vulnerability on a state education website. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a story on Wednesday about how its team discovered a web app flaw on the site that leaked teacher information, including 100,000 Social Security numbers (SSNs).
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Website flaw exposes data of 100,000 teachers; MoDOT seeks funding for raises

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch exposed a major flaw in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that made 100,000 teachers’ Social Security numbers publicly available to the keen eye. The newspaper published a story about the vulnerability after it had informed the state and the department had removed the exposed data. Gov. Mike Parson responded to the story by promising to take legal action against the publication, calling the reporter a “hacker.” Cybersecurity experts have since weighed in, saying that because the data was publicly viewable in the site’s source code, the reporter’s actions did not constitute hacking. At another state agency, the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials want more capital to help give raises and make new hires. The department has requested $70 million from the state, citing the need to bolster its workforce ahead of future construction projects. At the same time in the private sector, farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. is fighting its own workforce trouble. About 10,000 union workers at Deere plants across the country went on strike Thursday, marking the latest in a wave of recent work stoppages by unions across multiple industries that some have deemed “Striketober.”
FOX2now.com

Gov. Parson on data breach

SLPS offers $750 bonus for vaccinated staff ahead of Friday's vaccine deadline. Police arrest four men in connection to string of recent gas station car thefts. Volunteers to visit College Hill neighborhood for Operation Clean Sweep. Do it yourself COVID tests are on store shelves; How accurate are they?. St....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Wired

Missouri Threatens to Sue a Reporter Who Flagged a Security Flaw

Missouri governor Mike Parson on Thursday threatened to prosecute and seek civil damages from a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist who identified a security flaw that exposed the Social Security numbers of teachers and other school employees, claiming that the journalist is a “hacker” and that the newspaper's reporting was nothing more than a “political vendetta” and “an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet.” The Republican governor also vowed to hold the Post-Dispatch “accountable” for the supposed crime of helping the state find and fix a security vulnerability that could have harmed teachers.
MISSOURI STATE
Government Technology

Missouri Works to Modernize Legacy Gov Computer Systems

(TNS) — Key computer systems used by the state of Missouri are so outdated officials are worried some of the only programmers who know how to work with the antiquated technology will retire. Without their knowledge of a programming language that is rarely used anymore, they say, no one will...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Ashcroft: Election security vital for Missouri

With the 2022 elections on the horizon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft hopes to see voter ID and hand-marked paper ballots at polling places in the future. “We’d like to get to a real good government photo ID requirement that makes sure that every registered voter can vote, but also we know who you are to make sure that people aren’t cheating the system,” Ashcroft said. “We’d love to go to handmark paper ballots — I’ve never known anybody that said you can hack a No. 2 pencil.”
MISSOURI STATE
