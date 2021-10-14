CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat Your Feet to 12 Cozy-Chic Shoes That Rival UGGs

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Amazon

It’s finally fall, y’all — leaves are dropping and so are temperatures. Time to bundle up under blankets, warm up in front of the fireplace and gear up for winter. The best way to prepare for the upcoming season is by purchasing proper footwear that will keep your toes toasty. But there’s no reason to sacrifice style for comfort in cold weather!

We know it’s tempting to splurge on UGGs this time of year, but there are many more affordable alternatives on the market. We rounded up 12 pairs of super soft shoes, from shearling slippers to sheepskin snow boots. Now you can rock fashionable footwear without freezing! Read on to shop our fuzzy favorites.

Mules

1. Madewell Shearling Mule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXHC1_0cRNP5Em00
Nordstrom

This Madewell mule is a fan-favorite! The neutral suede will go with any outfit, and the shearling lining will keep you cozy in style.

2. Vince Camuto Platform Mule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTlns_0cRNP5Em00
Nordstrom

Step up your fall footwear with these Vince Camuto platform mules. These ‘70s-inspired shoes are totally groovy! They’re like a shag carpet for your feet.

3. Marc Fisher Sabrinna Shearling Mules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UvNs_0cRNP5Em00
Nordstrom

These pointy-toe padded mules are a must-have for fall. And at 30% off, these shearling shoes are a steal!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Sabrinna Genuine Shearling Mule for just $90 (originally $130) at Nordstrom!

Boots

4. DV Dolce Vita Hiking Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKwJg_0cRNP5Em00
Zappos

Take a hike in these heeled hiking boots from DV by Dolce Vita. Available in Black, Bone and Camel, this stylish shoe features faux-shearling lining and a lace-up closure.

5. WaySoft Sheepskin Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FY6B_0cRNP5Em00
Amazon

Believe it or not, these top-rated sheepskin boots are not UGGs! It’s no wonder these comfy lookalike shoes are so popular — they’re $100 less than more expensive models.

Get the WaySoft Genuine Australia Sheepskin Snow Winter Boots for Women for just $73 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. Moon Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baKIi_0cRNP5Em00
Zappos

We’re over the moon for these waterproof winter Moon Boots. Stand out on a snow day in these iconic shoes! According to one shopper, “Never do your feet get cold in these boots.”

Booties

7. Bearpaw Ankle Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGsg1_0cRNP5Em00
Amazon

One satisfied shopper called these suede ankle booties “a great UGG or L.L.Bean alternative.” Cozy and comfortable, these sheepskin-lined shoes come in 16 different colors.

8. Chunky Suede Heeled Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1Vmm_0cRNP5Em00
Amazon

Make a fall fashion statement in these suede heeled boots, featuring faux-fur lining and a fold-over cuff. Style these snowshoes all the way up, or roll them down as ankle booties.

Get the DOTACOKO Suede Snow Ankle Booties for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. Lace-Up Booties With Faux Fur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZIGn_0cRNP5Em00
Amazon

Level up in these lace-up hiker booties, available in White and Black. “Excellent shoe, good quality and very comfortable,” a five-star review reported. “Stylish and warm in cold weather.”

Get the White Mountain Women’s Lace-Up Hiker Booties for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Slippers

10. Snuggle Plush Slipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xkrv4_0cRNP5Em00
Nordstrom

Stay cozy in these soft faux-fur slippers, currently on sale for $15. One shopper called these shoes “little pillows for your feet.” Love it!

11. Shearling Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YtSO_0cRNP5Em00
Zappos

Make the most of these moisture-wicking shearling slippers, designed for indoor or outdoor use. According to one shopper, “These slippers are so comfortable I never want to take them off!” Another review raved, “I used to buy UGGs, but these are lighter weight, more durable and [offer] great comfort.”

Get the Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff for just $50 (originally $75) at Zappos!

12. Dearfoams Boot Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJZhf_0cRNP5Em00
Amazon

If you want the best of both worlds, invest in this fold-over footwear — these sheepskin shoes are a mix of slippers and boots. Throw on these top-rated booties for the ultimate cozy experience.

