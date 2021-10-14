After 12 Seasons, Archer Has Lost Its Way

Teenage Euthanasia wraps up its debut season on Adult Swim this weekend, and Paste has an exclusive preview of the finale. Created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, Teenage Euthanasia focuses on the Fantasy family, who run a funeral home in Florida in the near future. It’s a return to Adult Swim’s roots in absurdist animation, and it has an all-star lineup, with three of today’s most distinctive comic voices and a legit Broadway legend playing the main characters. Jo Firestone stars as Euthanasia “Annie” Fantasy, a well-meaning teen just trying to get by with a disjoined family in a messed-up state, while Maria Bamford voices her back-from-the-dead mother Trophy Fantasy, Tim Robinson plays Uncle Pete, and Bebe Neuwirth gives voice to grandmother Baba. (Also, Paste friend and longtime contributor Jamie Loftus is a writer, which we love seeing.) Teenage Euthanasia is dark, depressing, and defiantly gross, but also kind of heartwarming in its own curious way. More importantly, it’s really funny.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO