CarMax hiring in Las Vegas, used car retailer hopes to fill over 100 jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s largest retailer of used cars. CarMax has today announced plans to fill over 100 jobs in Las Vegas by the end of the year.

CarMax is looking to fill existing positions and expand its workforce to support company growth and enhance its industry-leading customer experience and e-commerce capabilities.

Positions include:

Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates

Customer Service Consultants, Assistants and Managers

Store Sales and Business Office Associates

Digital Technology, Product and Data Science

Candidates can apply now at the CarMax careers website .

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:

Discounts on car purchases , saving associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle, extended to family members

, saving associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle, extended to family members Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on contributions

with an industry-leading 6% match on contributions Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace that provides guided meditation

such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace that provides guided meditation Career paths driven by a variety of roles with training and support for associate career growth

driven by a variety of roles with training and support for associate career growth Volunteer team builders and opportunities to make an impact in communities and support causes associates are passionate about.

and opportunities to make an impact in communities and support causes associates are passionate about. Additional benefits include paid time off, medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

This call for new employees is a part of CarMax’s broader plan to fill more than 3,700 positions across the nation by year-end, with 100 open jobs here in Las Vegas.

