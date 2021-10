If Las Cruces gets a new after-hours emergency animal hospital, some of the credit will go to Barney and Fergus. After Barney, a Basenji and redbone hound mix, was attacked by two other dogs and suffered serious injuries in June 2020, owner Dawn Duncan was able to take him to after-hours emergency care in Las Cruces. But, when Fergus, a schnauzer/beagle cross, started bleeding on a Saturday several days after surgery earlier this year, Duncan discovered that around-the-clock emergency animal care was no longer available in the city and had to rush him to an animal hospital in El Paso.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO