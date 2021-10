A man suspected of domestic violence was shot in the face after trying to break into a Colorado home while wielding an AR-15 assault rifle. The man, John Lott, was picked up by authorities in the Colorado Springs area just after midnight on Saturday, October 16th after firing shots around a home that he was trying to break into. The incident happened near Woodmen on Montarbor Drive in Colorado Springs following an incident in which Lott has been accused of committing an act of domestic violence toward a partner with which he had previously had relations.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO