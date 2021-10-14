CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alitalia makes final flights but ITA buys the Alitalia brand

Beaumont Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy’s bankrupt national airline, Alitalia, made its final flights Thursday before formally folding, marking the end of business for the 74-year-old carrier and an end of an era for Italy. A flight attendant at Rome's Fiumicino-Leonardo da Vinci Airport thanked passengers for their loyalty before boarding...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

SFO now has the worst delays in the country, flight tracker says

LATEST, Oct. 24, 4:40 p.m. Amid extreme weather conditions throughout the Bay Area, as well as hundreds of flight delays and cancellations resulting from technical-related issues at SkyWest Airlines, SFO has climbed to the No. 1 spot on FlightAware's "Misery Map," ranking it as the worst airport in the country for such disruptions as of Sunday afternoon.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ex-Alitalia flight attendants strip off uniforms in protest

Dozens of former flight attendants from defunct Italian airline Alitalia stripped off their uniforms Wednesday, wearing only undergarments in a silent, choreographed protest in central Rome Long financially ailing, Italy’s decades-old airline flew its last flight on Oct. 14. A new airline, ITA, began flying the next day, using some of Alitalia's aircraft. It also bought the Alitalia brand, but it is taking on fewer than 3,000 of Alitalia’s 10,000 employees. Union officials say those who will work for ITA are being hired at significantly lower pay scales. Some 50 former flight attendants stood in rows in a square atop Rome’s Capitoline Hill, lowered their company shoulder bags to the cobblestone pavement, then slowly and in synch, removed their overcoats, then uniform jackets, then skirts, then stepped out of their high-heeled shoes. They remained barefoot, wearing only a slip, in silence for a few minutes. Then they carefully gathered up their garments and shoes and together shouted, “We are Alitalia!”Union leaders have been pressing for the government to extend unemployment benefits for as long as five years.
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Italian ITA airlines replaces bankrupt Alitalia

Following the closing of Italy's bankrupt flag carrier Alitalia, the country's new national airline, ITA Airways, flew its inaugural flight from Milan's Linate airport. Alitalia's closing was marked with strikes, as the much smaller ITA Airways is only hiring some 25 percent of Alitalia's more than 10,000 employees. ITA paid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Will Alitalia successor ITA rejoin SkyTeam or jump ship to Oneworld?

Italy's new ITA Airways, the state-backed successor to Alitalia, intends to join a global airline alliance next year – but that might be Oneworld or Star Alliance, rather than Alitalia's former SkyTeam family. "I am open to negotiate with everyone," ITA Chairman Alfredo Altavilla admitted at the airline's launch last...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

ITA takes off, ending Alitalia's turbulent life

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - New, state-owned carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) took over from Alitalia on Friday, permanently grounding the 75-year old one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour after years of financial losses and failed rescue attempts. An early morning flight from Milan landed in the southern city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

After Alitalia's demise, ITA launches with new look, logo

Italy’s new national airline ITA flew its inaugural flights Friday and unveiled its brand and logo, recycling the red, white and green of its Alitalia origins as it tries to chart a new future for the troubled sector.ITA, or Italy Air Transport officially launched after the bankrupt Alitalia landed its final flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history that has been marred in recent years by a series of financial crises.The runup to Alitalia's formal demise was marked by protests and strikes because the much smaller ITA Airways is only hiring around a quarter of Alitalia's more than 10,000 employees. ITA planes will be royal blue with Alitalia’s trademark “tricolore” on the tail. The Italian national sports team colors are blue, and company officials said Friday that the color scheme chosen for the new aircraft aims to make ITA “azzurri” — the team nickname — too. Even though ITA paid 90 million euros (over $104 million) for the rights to the Alitalia brand and website, the new airline is called ITA Airways and has its own website and a new frequent-flier program, called “Volare” (“Fly”).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
flyertalk.com

Arrivederci Alitalia, Ciao…ITA?

The final flights of Alitalia have landed, ending 75 years of Italian aviation history. After three-quarters of a century as the Italian flag carrier and the unofficial airline of The Pope, Alitalia is no more. Reuters reports the airline has flown its last flight, with government-owned airline Italia Trasporto Aereo...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

New Start: ITA Spends €90m On Alitalia’s Branding To Stop Its Use

Italy’s new state-owned flagship airline, state-owned carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), has spent €90 million on Alitatlia’s branding to stop its use. Following years of financial losses and failed rescue attempts, the one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour took to the skies yesterday with ITA’s inaugural flight. In a...
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

I Will Survive: Alitalia Brand Will Live On

Sorpresa! The Alitalia brand is not going anywhere…at least right now. ITA frames it as a “temporary” move but I continue to predict that Italy’s newest flag carrier will trade under the Alitalia brand. Alitalia Lives To See Another Day: ITA Will Use Alitalia Branding. Italia Trasporti Aereo (ITA) was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

