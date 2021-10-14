CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Madison LeCroy Details Fiance Brett’s Proposal, Reveals When They Started Talking Marriage

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

A little assistance! Madison LeCroy recently got engaged to her boyfriend of seven months, Brett, who popped the question with some help from her 8-year-old son, Hudson.

“My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this,” the Southern Charm star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new partnership with Amazon. “When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be a part of our lives, my son had one request, and that was that he was a part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTT7Y_0cRNO8dU00
Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Hudson also wanted a limousine to be part of the big moment, so Brett hired one to take the trio to dinner on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. LeCroy suspected he would pop the question there, but after an unexpected rainstorm, no proposal materialized.

“I’m like, ‘All right, this is weird,'” the Bravo personality recalled of the engagement, which she announced on Amazon Live on Thursday, October 14. “My son’s dressed up, but my son, like, won’t look at me in the face.”

After they got home, however, Brett finally saw his chance. “He proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” LeCroy told Us. “I completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea. … It was perfect.”

While Brett’s proposal did come as something of a surprise, the reality star said that the duo actually started discussing the possibility of marriage about four months into their relationship. Brett brought it up by asking her what type of ring she might like if she were to get married again. (She eventually settled on a sparkler custom made by Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry.)

The first time she met him, though, LeCroy suspected that he was The One.

“I went home that night and I [told my friends], ‘I’m going to marry that man,'” the hairstylist told Us. “I promise you. And they were like, ‘Ah, whatever, you know, we’ve all said that.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, I’m not kidding. I’m marrying him.’ And sure enough, little did I know, here we are.”

LeCroy was previously wed to Josh Hughes, with whom she shares Hudson. The duo were married for five years before calling it quits in 2015.

Though she walked down the aisle once before, the South Carolina native still feels like this will be her first wedding.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress,” she explained. “I had never done any of that. So, this is, like, really the first time that I’m going to be a bride. I’m going to take my time.”

One thing she does know is that she’ll be using Amazon to find products she needs for the wedding and all the accompanying events. “I’m going to share with you a few good things that I would use,” she explained of her collaboration with Amazon Fashion. “I’m, like, so ready for the two bachelorette parties I’m going to have.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

After Being Involved In A-Rod And JLo Break-Up Drama, Madison LeCroy Has Found Herself Engaged

It's not too often that a reality TV star is at the epicenter of an A-List celebrity breakup. Yet such was the case for Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy when one of her co-stars spilled some major beans at the last reunion special. Some cheating insinuations were thrown around that concerned none other than Alex Rodriguez. (A-Rod and his fiancée JLo called off their nearly 2-year engagement not long after.) With all the drama said and done, though, LeCroy is now engaged herself. (And no, not to A-Rod.)
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Is Engaged: "It Happens When You Least Expect It"

Mazels are in order: Madison LeCroy is officially engaged! She confirmed the news on Thursday (October 14) nearly a week after her boyfriend Brett proposed on October 8. “I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time,” she said during an on Amazon Live on Thursday, via Page Six. “It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kinda thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it. He involved my son [Hudson, who] is a huge part of my life, and we’ve been crying for the last week because we’ve been overwhelmed with the excitement.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
International Business Times

Madison LeCroy Hopes Ex Austen Kroll Handles Her Engagement With 'Maturity'

Madison LeCroy is engaged, and she's hoping that she has the support of her ex Austen Kroll. The "Southern Charm" star, who announced her engagement to her fiancé Brett Thursday, revealed to Page Six that she hasn't spoken to her ex and co-star but hopes that he handles the news with grace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hughes
Elite Daily

Madison LeCroy Is Engaged To A Mystery Man After A Whirlwind Romance

Madison LeCroy revealed in an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that she’s officially engaged to her boyfriend Brett after reportedly dating for only seven months. The Southern Charm reality star gushed about the engagement, saying that her partner involved her son in the adorable plan and that she’s been holding onto the announcement but is too excited to keep it in any longer.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Paige DeSorbo Details How ‘Very Real’ Relationship With Craig Conover Began, Talks Long-Distance Love

The confirmation Bravo fans have been waiting for. Paige DeSorbo is spilling all on how her friendship with Craig Conover turned romantic exclusively with Us Weekly. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship,” the 28-year-old Summer House star told Us while promoting season 1 of Winter House. “And then when we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Marriages#Amazon Fashion#Southern Charm#Bravo#Amazon Live#Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss’ Relationship Timeline: From Housemates to Instagram Official and More

Leaning into love! Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss have Big Brother to thank for their relationship — but it wasn’t until they were both evicted that their romance took off. The pair met in July 2021 while living under the same roof on season 23 of the CBS series. Following their respective eliminations from the house in August and September 2021, they got a second chance at love when they were in the jury house together for two weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Take Newborn Son For A Stroll In 1st Pic Since Welcoming Baby

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for a family lunch date with newborn son Sire Castrello, who they welcomed at the end of September. About a month after welcoming their son, Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for lunch with newborn Sire Castrello in Los Angeles over the weekend. The “Yeah!” singer, 43, and his partner, 37, grabbed lunch at the Italian restaurant Little Dom’s on Sunday, Oct. 18, their newborn in tow in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ on Montana Honeymoon With Husband Cuffe Owens

Honeymoon magic! After Meghan King wed Cuffe Owens, the Mr. and Mrs. took a vacation to enjoy their newlywed bliss in the great outdoors. “Out here in the woods living my best life,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 15, alongside a makeup-free selfie as she drank a cup of coffee. “Don’t worry, I’m still a little bit fancy, but discovering myself over the past couple years has led me to this place of complete and utter stripped down fulfillment: Fulfillment within myself and fulfillment/validation from the universe.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Eve Announces She’s Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper: ‘Our Lil Human’

Baby on the way! Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child together. The pregnant rapper, 42, announced the news on Friday, October 15, in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote in her caption. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Faith Hill Turned Down Tim McGraw's Marriage Proposal "Quite a Few Times"

Watch: Tim McGraw Happy With Life He and Faith Hill Built. When it comes to love, Tim McGraw's proposal story proves you have to have a little faith. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the country star and his other half, Faith Hill, rang in their 25th wedding anniversary. In honor of the occasion, McGraw took to social media with the story of their engagement, revealing that the "This Kiss" singer actually turned him down multiple times before finally saying—or we should say, writing—yes.
RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

What Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies Learned About Parenting From Previous Marriage

Learning from his past. Brock Davies opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his previous marriage’s effect on his parenting tactics. The Aussie, 30, who shares daughter Summer, 5 months, with fiancée Scheana Shay, first became a dad while living in Australia. The HOMEBODY creator welcomed son Eli and daughter Winter with his then-wife, whom Shay, 36, has not met due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy