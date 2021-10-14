CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Multiple COVID deaths in Blue Earth, Faribault counties

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 25 new deaths Thursday, including multiple fatalities in Blue Earth and Faribault counties. Two deaths were reported in Blue Earth County, the victims in their late 70’s & 90’s. Those fatalities bring Blue Earth County’s death toll to 59. In Faribault County, three coronavirus deaths were logged, including a person in their early 60’s, and two victims in their 80’s. Also in southern Minnesota, a Mower County resident in their late 50’s died of COVID, says MDH.

www.southernminnesotanews.com

