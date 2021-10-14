CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Today’s Rental was chosen for the back patio and exposed brick, obviously

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis rental is located at Franklin near New Jersey Ave, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,200 / 1br – Townhouse and backyard in Shaw $2200 (Washington DC, Shaw) Charming Shaw Row House Available Now! This charming semi-detached row house is located on a quiet half-street in the DC NW neighborhood of Shaw. The home features one bedroom, large storage, one full bath, hardwood floors, laundry, and a large rear patio. The place is unfurnished.This property is located in the popular Shaw neighborhood of NW Washington, DC. Enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants and other local businesses ( 2 block from Datcha beer garden) ! The property is also located than one-half mile from the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station. The minimum lease term is for one year. There is a minimum credit score requirement of 650. Owner pays for water. Tenant are responsible for electricity.”

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in South...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craigslist#Restaurants#Beer Garden#Townhouse#Datcha
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy