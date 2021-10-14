Today’s Rental was chosen for the back patio and exposed brick, obviously

This rental is located at Franklin near New Jersey Ave, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,200 / 1br – Townhouse and backyard in Shaw $2200 (Washington DC, Shaw) Charming Shaw Row House Available Now! This charming semi-detached row house is located on a quiet half-street in the DC NW neighborhood of Shaw. The home features one bedroom, large storage, one full bath, hardwood floors, laundry, and a large rear patio. The place is unfurnished.This property is located in the popular Shaw neighborhood of NW Washington, DC. Enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants and other local businesses ( 2 block from Datcha beer garden) ! The property is also located than one-half mile from the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station. The minimum lease term is for one year. There is a minimum credit score requirement of 650. Owner pays for water. Tenant are responsible for electricity.”