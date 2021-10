In the early years of Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea an agent arrived at the boardroom before kick-off for an away match and presented one of the Russian oligarch’s associates with an invoice for £1million. When asked what it was for the agent replied it covered his part in one of Chelsea’s transfer deals. When it was pointed out it was news to the club he was involved in the move the agent insisted he was although, interestingly, he suddenly relented when he was told that, in that case, he should give the invoice direct to Abramovich himself when he arrived and see what he made of it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO