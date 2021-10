Over-the-Rhine's newest restaurant, an eatery with a heavy Southern influence, just opened its doors adjacent to Findlay Market. Mighty Good, a Southern-style "meat and three" restaurant, opened its doors to the public on Oct. 8 at 1819 Elm St. in Over-the-Rhine. Flip through the photos above for a look inside.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO