The New York Jets scored just three points in the first half of their 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday morning. Another week, another rough start for the Jets. Gang Green’s inability to get off on the right foot in games has plagued them the majority of this season. Following their Week 4 win, the Jets suffered their fourth loss of the year on Sunday morning out in London. Atlanta defeated New York 27-20.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO