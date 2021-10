That’s the question my wife and I were confronted with recently as we were invited aboard the inaugural post-pandemic Celebrity cruise to Alaska in late July. All crew aboard would be vaccinated, extensive cleaning and safety protocols were in place, guest capacity would be limited to 60 percent, and masks onboard would be optional, except for all staff required to wear masks at all times. All guests must also be vaccinated and show proof (as of August 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated).

12 DAYS AGO