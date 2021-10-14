THURSDAY 4% NFL PICK AND PROP

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PLAY: Queretaro 0.0 (-135) The 13th stage of Liga MX play opens with this matchup between teams stuck near the bottom of the table. Queretaro made a managerial change in late August while Tijuana made its switch late last month, settling on Argentina's Sebastian Mendez. Unfortunately, Tijuana doesn't have defensive chops, having surrendered 21 goals and coming in with a league-worst minus-12 differential. Queretaro has scored just six times, tied for the league-low, but should be able to break through at home against Club Tijuana in picking up all three points to leave Tijuana way behind in the cellar. Ride Queretaro as a pick'em, covering yourself with a push in case there's a draw here.

Field Gulls

Injury update: Darrell Taylor moving extremities, will fly back to Seattle with team

Regardless of the result of Sunday nights game, there was one thing on every viewers’ mind: the condition of Darrell Taylor. With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Taylor went down with a head-neck injury that was hard to catch live but appeared serious upon replay. Taylor seemed to have been uncomfortably crushed underneath a Pittsburgh player.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Division III quarterback blows game with unbelievable mental error

Saturday’s NCAA Division III football game between UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse featured an unbelievable ending that was equal parts ridiculous and heartbreaking. UW-Platteville had the ball with first and ten at the UW-La Crosse 14-yard line trailing by a point with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Platteville was certainly in field goal range, but with no timeouts left, they were going to have to spike the ball in order to set up for a game-winning kick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Wife of Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky dies

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky died Friday morning, the team announced in a statement. Rayme Olsavsky and Jerry have three children: Joseph, Emma and Dominic. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the Steelers said. “Words cannot express our...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor leaves on stretcher with injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor left the Seahawks’ game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury, and coach Pete Carroll said preliminary CT scans were clear. Taylor fell to the ground during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh's Najee Harris...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy reveals why Cowboys released Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with linebacker Jaylon Smith on Wednesday, ending a four-year spell with the team after making his debut in the 2017 season. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke out on the decision to release Smith, who had been an important part of the Cowboys’ defense in past years:
NFL
brownsnation.com

Real Reason Jadeveon Clowney Missed Sunday’s Game Revealed

The Cleveland Browns were without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This was concerning because indications prior to the game were that Clowney, despite dealing with an elbow issue, was going to play. Fast forward to kick off, and Clowney was dressed...
NFL
CBS Boston

Mike McCarthy Opens Patriots Game With Very Mike McCarthy Moment

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — The Cowboys entered Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the favorites. Head coach Mike McCarthy worked to negate some of that advantage very early on. On the opening drive of the game, the Cowboys faced a third-and-1 at their own 34-yard line. Matt Judon wrapped up Ezekiel Elliot behind the line of scrimmage and brought him down for no gain. So they faced fourth-and-1, still at their own 34-yard line, and decided to go for it. They went with another inside handofff to Elliott, and once again, he was tackled for no gain, short of the line...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL
wmleader.com

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Rams-Seahawks Showdown tournaments

The Rams and Seahawks have had some fun, explosive matchups in recent years, and the expectation is that their game on Thursday Night Football will follow suit. There’s no shortage of worthwhile options for DraftKings Showdown lineups, and we’re choosing to go heavy on the L.A. passing game. You could just as easily stack the Seattle passing options in your NFL DFS single-game contest, so this is really a pick-your-poison lineup build.
NFL

