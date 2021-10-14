THURSDAY 4% NFL PICK AND PROP
The PLAY: Queretaro 0.0 (-135) The 13th stage of Liga MX play opens with this matchup between teams stuck near the bottom of the table. Queretaro made a managerial change in late August while Tijuana made its switch late last month, settling on Argentina's Sebastian Mendez. Unfortunately, Tijuana doesn't have defensive chops, having surrendered 21 goals and coming in with a league-worst minus-12 differential. Queretaro has scored just six times, tied for the league-low, but should be able to break through at home against Club Tijuana in picking up all three points to leave Tijuana way behind in the cellar. Ride Queretaro as a pick'em, covering yourself with a push in case there's a draw here.www.wagertalk.com
