Tulsa, OK

Therapy dogs visit pandemic-worn healthcare workers at Saint Francis

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — St. Francis Hospital ER nurses and doctors got a special surprise on Thursday.

Three therapy dogs visited to help life everyone’s spirits as they continue to work during the pandemic.

Due to COVID restrictions, hospital staff made sure to keep the dogs in an area away from patient care, so employees could enjoy as much times with the dogs as they needed.

“Everyone is really stressed out normally when they come to work because they know it’s going to be a tough day,” Patricia Davis, a nurse, said. “When you see a dog literally all the stress in your body leaves.”

“It’s a huge relief to walk in and, instead of wondering what craziness we are walking into and possibly see that is going to affect us, we get to smile and have fun and pet some puppies,” nurse Sarah Allen added.

Lulu, Bella, and Ranger normally work as therapy dogs at St. Francis Children’s Hospital, but officials say it was important to have the dogs visit employees around the hospital right now.

