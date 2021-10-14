CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Empowering women through fashion

By Surae Chinn
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Stockton, owner of Peppered with Leopard Boutique, is here with Surae today sharing fall fashion advice. Her goal is to empower women through the clothes she sells and help them feel confident. Stockton started this company in February and has many items up for sale on her website. For...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

5 Trends That Will Influence Women’s Fashion Next Fall

As varsity motifs, loose fits and skin-revealing cutouts gain momentum in women’s fashion this fall, designers and retailers are already considering their evolution for Fall/Winter 2022. The tell-tale signs already appear, evident in art, pop culture, consumer behavior and other product categories, according to a new Trendalytics report. Using a proprietary algorithm, the product intelligence company identified five women’s wear themes and trends that are likely to grow over the next year. While the pandemic continues to weigh on creativity and manufacturing, and reinforce demand for practicality and versatility, macrotrends are shifting the winds. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Stockton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Empowering Women#Fashionable#Surae#Swiss
fashionisers.com

5 Fashionable Brands That Sell Linen Clothes for Women Online

Quick fashion pop quiz! How do you dress modestly and professionally, stay cool, look fashionable, and save the environment all at the same time?. You do it by buying linen clothes online of course!. Linen is an ancient textile made from the fibers of the flaxseed plant. It’s more durable...
APPAREL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Student creates Instagram account to make space for self-expression through fashion

Jasmin Young is on a mission with a simple goal: to photograph as many “cool” USC student outfits as she can. The sophomore film production major started the Instagram account @uscfits in late August to showcase the melting pot of styles that students wear on a daily basis. It is now co-run by Isaiah Lenoue, a sophomore cinematic arts major and has gained over 700 followers in one month. The account is a space for students to express themselves through fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

HELLO! launches empowering new campaign for women going through menopause at work

HELLO! is very pleased to announce our latest campaign in collaboration with Wellbeing of Women - Menopause Workplace Pledge. The menopause is still very much a taboo - something that is rarely spoken about amongst friends, let alone in the workplace. Common menopause symptoms are often not taken seriously, and can be ignored completely in professional circles.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Ultimate fashion sale: 25% off women's and men's fashion at Verishop

You won't want to miss out on Verishop's exclusive offer. Starting today, you can enjoy 25% off women's and men's clothes until Oct. 17 using the offer code NEWLOOK21. Verishop is a unique kind of store in that it supports multicultural, independent companies and creators who are making a name for themselves in the fashion industry by offering high-quality clothing in a wide range of styles.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble. Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots. Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Instagram’s Besidone Amoruwa Talks Us Through The Platform’s Six Reigning Fashion And Beauty Trends

To say Instagram is a hotbed for trends is doing the platform a disservice. After all, the social media site has revolutionized how we dissect, discover, and emulate trends altogether, which in turn influences the fashion industry in unprecedented ways. But, we still need a discerning eye to make sense of the gazillions of images uploaded every day and decipher what trends are actually making waves outside of our phone screens. Enter Besidone Amoruwa: manager of strategic, content, and creator partnerships at Instagram. A former talent manager and music marketing executive, she has been in the weeds with creators for many years helping them with everything from strategy to brand building. As Instagram Insider reveals its six trend moments to know now—C’Mon Get Happy, New Prep, Retro Western, The Great Outdoors, Alt Beauty, and Natural Hair—we caught up with the Los Angeles-based whiz to get the lowdown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

How Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Brand Turns Old Jeans Into New Ones

A popular source of bodycon dresses, Y2K accessories and festival fashion for millennial and Gen Z, online retailer Revolve reveals a more conscious side in its latest collection. The retailer’s denim label, Lovers and Friends, recently launched a 14-piece collection of women’s jeans made with Recover’s circular fiber. Jeans in the collection include a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim. The collection, retailing for $128-$158, delivers on-trend shapes and washes in sizes 23-32. High-rise slim bootcut jeans, boyfriend fits with orange peel effects, slim straight jeans with a worn-in black wash and psychedelic laser prints are...
APPAREL
MarketWatch

Oatly pilots a collection of secondhand T-shirts and vintage denim jackets

Oatly Group announced the launch of a collection of secondhand vintage denim jackets and T-shirts on Monday. The plant-based dairy alternative brand enlisted a group of women artists to design the jackets, with benefits going to the Lower East Side Girls Club. Each will cost $250 with two new jackets emblazoned with pro-plant and pro-sustainability messages dropping every day between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22. T-shirts will be sold at cost for $18 to $24. Limited-edition, Oatly-inspired holiday sweaters are coming in December. Oatly stock has tumbled 25.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index has gained 3.6% for the period.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Tinashe Talks Day-to-Night Dressing and Her New ShoeDazzle Collection

ShoeDazzle’s latest collaborator is Tinashe. The musician serves as the latest muse for the footwear brand—and, as such, has curated a shoe collection that’s both fashionable and wallet-friendly. “We’ve been working on this collection for so long, [and] I am thrilled it’s finally here!” said Tinashe. “I’m a big fan of the brand and have been watching them over the years. We totally hit it off when we met; I came into the office and had so much fun with the team picking out the perfect collection that really suits me and represents who I am, both personally and style-wise.” When choosing...
THEATER & DANCE
KLST/KSAN

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy