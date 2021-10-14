Empowering women through fashion

To say Instagram is a hotbed for trends is doing the platform a disservice. After all, the social media site has revolutionized how we dissect, discover, and emulate trends altogether, which in turn influences the fashion industry in unprecedented ways. But, we still need a discerning eye to make sense of the gazillions of images uploaded every day and decipher what trends are actually making waves outside of our phone screens. Enter Besidone Amoruwa: manager of strategic, content, and creator partnerships at Instagram. A former talent manager and music marketing executive, she has been in the weeds with creators for many years helping them with everything from strategy to brand building. As Instagram Insider reveals its six trend moments to know now—C’Mon Get Happy, New Prep, Retro Western, The Great Outdoors, Alt Beauty, and Natural Hair—we caught up with the Los Angeles-based whiz to get the lowdown.

