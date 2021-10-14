Olivia Rodrigo feeling the pressure to make successful sophomore album

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of the early 2000s fashion and loves to be styled in the latest Y2K trends. It makes sense that the singer would dabble in what is now retro-inspired style since she was born in 2003 and missed embracing the iconic looks of the era. The “Jealousy, Jealousy” artist has been at the top of the music charts with her breakout hit album “Sour” and also sits at the top of the fashion world’s radar, too. Rodrigo is often spotted in colorful garments, mixed prints and lots of jewelry. It appears that her favorite choice of...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO