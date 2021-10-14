CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo feeling the pressure to make successful sophomore album

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old singer achieved overnight success earlier this year with her debut single Drivers License and followed it up with the chart-topping record-breaking debut album Sour.

nowdecatur.com

Olivia Rodrigo Finds Song Criticisms ‘Disappointing’

Olivia Rodrigo tells Teen Vogue in a new interview that she finds the criticism about the originality of her debut album “disappointing.”. The 18-year-old pop star said, “I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work. But at the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter.”
MUSIC
CBS News

Olivia Rodrigo on "Sour" and the artistry of heartbreak

Olivia Rodrigo is a perfect storm of talent, charm and ambition who seemingly came out of nowhere this year and exploded onto the national stage – the girl who turned pain into platinum. For starters, her very first album, "Sour," which debuted last spring at #1, was hailed by critics...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Got Real About The "Good 4 U" Songwriting Drama

Olivia Rodrigo stole fans’ hearts with the release of “drivers license” in January 2021, and she’s continued to do so with every song on her debut album, Sour. But her super successful career has had some hiccups. In fact, her May 2021 single “good 4 u” was shrouded in controversy after music fans raised suspicions of copyright infringement. ICYMI: Many listeners pointed out the striking similarities between “good 4 u” and Paramore’s 2007 song, “Misery Business.” Now, Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the "good 4 u” songwriting drama and her response was so honest.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sour controversy: ‘Nothing in music is ever new’

Teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about the controversy surrounding her debut album, Sour, which saw the star retroactively songwriting credits to many of her tracks. The star initially drew criticism after many believed her hit single ‘Good 4 U’ bore a major resemblance to Paramore’s 2007 single, ‘Misery...
MUSIC
NME

Olivia Rodrigo on BLACKPINK’s Rosé: “She’s actually the sweetest angel alive”

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about her friendship with Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. During a recent interview with Teen Vogue contributor P. Claire Dodson, the ‘good 4 u’ singer opened up about Rosé and what it was like “hanging out” with the K-pop star at the 2021 Met Gala. Although the singer’s anecdote did not make it into the final Teen Vogue feature, Dodson later posted an excerpt of the interview transcript on her Twitter account.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo on “life-changing moment” she started therapy

Olivia Rodrigo says going to therapy was a “life-changing moment” for her. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which aired on Mental Health Awareness Day, the 18-year-old singer opened up about first starting therapy when she was 16. “That was a really big, life-changing moment,” she says. “I’ve learned...
MENTAL HEALTH
SFGate

Musicians on Musicians: Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

See Olivia Rodrigo’s Standout Style Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of the early 2000s fashion and loves to be styled in the latest Y2K trends. It makes sense that the singer would dabble in what is now retro-inspired style since she was born in 2003 and missed embracing the iconic looks of the era. The “Jealousy, Jealousy” artist has been at the top of the music charts with her breakout hit album “Sour” and also sits at the top of the fashion world’s radar, too. Rodrigo is often spotted in colorful garments, mixed prints and lots of jewelry. It appears that her favorite choice of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

Olivia Rodrigo on how social media is 'toxic' for young girls today

Olivia Rodrigo is determined to change the way that people treat young female celebrities. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the pop star opens up about the pressures of fame and the unique challenges that many female artists face in her industry. For instance, the 18-year-old is sick of the way that Hollywood pits women against each other and celebrates their failures.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s the Real Thing

Olivia Rodrigo became a superstar before she ever set foot on a stage. In January, the then seventeen-year-old Disney actress emerged as pop music’s queen of quarantine, skyrocketing to overnight international fame with her debut single “Drivers License,” which broke streaming records and became the background music for millions of TikToks from fans eager to share in the song’s themes of heartbreak. Rodrigo doubled down on her success by delivering the angsty and inescapable smash hits “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U.” By late May, her vulnerable, pop-punk–tinged debut album Sour crushed her previous Spotify records and helped her make history as the first artist to debut his or her first two singles in top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.
AUSTIN, TX
dexerto.com

Olivia Rodrigo hits back at accusations of ‘copying’ other artists’ work

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo has responded to the backlash she’s received over the similarity of some of her songs with tracks by Taylor Swift and Paramore, saying she thinks it’s “disappointing” and that critics are ‘discrediting’ her work. Olivia Rodrigo first became a big deal when she released her single...
MUSIC
at40.com

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Giving Paramore Members Writing Credit On Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is a pop-punk masterpiece, and the 18-year-old singer-songwriter isn't afraid to be vocal about who her influences are; however, she's found herself in some sticky situations regarding songwriting credits, most recently adding Paramore's Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro as writers on her song "Good 4 U" because of its similarities to the band's hit "Misery Business." But Rodrigo's not letting it get her down.
MUSIC
at40.com

Olivia Rodrigo On Being 'Truly Heartbroken' When Writing 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Alanis Morisette for Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians issue. The duo bonded over achieving pop stardom at early ages, as well as writing debut albums about heartbreak. Back in February, Rodrigo released 'Drivers License,' the first single off her debut album Sour. The song,...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Dream Life & Where She Wants to Be at Age 30

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about social media and more!. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter shared her thoughts on growing up in the spotlight, her dream life and the impact social media has on young girls. Check out what she said below!. On the impact...
MUSIC
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Our ridiculously early 2022 Grammy Awards predictions: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X

With so much drama surrounding the Recording Academy the past 12 months, there is no doubt that this year's fleet of Grammy Awards nominations will look different. New leadership (Harvey Mason Jr. is officially CEO), new rules (nomination “review committees” have been axed) and even some new categories (best global music performance, best música urbana album) top the inventory of modifications designed to appropriately salute younger artists and reestablish trust within the industry .
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo is just the 11th artist ever to pull off this ‘Billboard’ chart feat

Olivia Rodrigo is now a member of an elite club, the members of which include Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani. Olivia’s song “Traitor” has just hit the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, making it her fourth number one on that chart. All four hits are from her debut album, SOUR. That makes Olivia the first artist to score at least four Pop Airplay top 10s from a debut album since Lady Gaga, who did it more than a decade ago with her debut, The Fame. In addition to “Traitor,” Olivia’s also sent “Good 4 U,” “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu” into the top 10.
MUSIC

