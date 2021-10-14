CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland says No Way Home is the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Spider-Man movie comes out in December and it might just be the last one for a while, according to Tom Holland. “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland tells Entertainment Weekly. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

www.polygon.com

Tom Holland
