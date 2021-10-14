CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett decorates house for Halloween with QB gravestones

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Myles Garrett is fully into the Halloween spirit and with a message to other NFL quarterbacks: he will bury you.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end decorated his Ohio mansion for the holiday with gravestones on his front lawn — each one signaling a different NFL QB.

TMZ Sports obtained the photos of the house, which shows seven gravestones in total. Three of them consist of the quarterbacks in the rest of the AFC North — Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Burrow.

The others include Bears’ Justin Fields, Patriots’ Mac Jones, Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and Chargers’ Justin Herbert, two of whom he has played and sacked already while two he will play later in the season, starting with Murray this Sunday in Cleveland.

Garrett has seven sacks through five games already this season, getting to Patrick Mahomes, Fields (4.5 times!) and Herbert thus far, as well as getting credited with a half-sack of Kirk Cousins.

Somehow, Mahomes avoided Garrett’s Halloween display, as did Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, both of whom he will be tasked with sacking later in the season. Perhaps he has more in store for them.

