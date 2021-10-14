Delightful Holiday Entertainment Will Enchant Guests Across Walt Disney World Resort This Holiday Season

Disney World has announced plans to hold its first stage show and parade since its reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney recently revealed that it plans to have both a stage show and a parade at the Magic Kingdom's Very Merriest After Hours event later this year. The Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade will be the first official parade to make its way down Main Street USA since Disney World re-opened last summer. The stage show is also a first, although Disney World did not specify whether this was a new stage show or an existing stage show from past holiday celebrations.

