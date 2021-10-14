CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Delightful Holiday Entertainment Will Enchant Guests Across Walt Disney World Resort This Holiday Season

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Jeremy Schoolfield. There is no better place to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than The Most Magical Place on Earth – especially during The World’s Most Magical Celebration for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort! ‘Tis almost the season of enchanting holiday entertainment and yuletide-themed décor, so read on for more jolly details.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
themainstreetmouse.com

Capture Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration with Special Disney PhotoPass Opportunities

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Emily Southard. team loves celebrating anything and everything – and I mean everything. – by offering special photo ops. Holidays, festivals, the arrival of seasons, movie releases, animals being born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, etc. You get the picture: We’re always in a celebratory mood!
TRAVEL
orlandoinformer.com

Live Entertainment and Character Meet and Greets Return to Walt Disney World

It wouldn’t be the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World without full celebrations. While full-scale parades have yet to return, Disney announced this afternoon that other entertainment elements will indeed come back soon. Here’s what we know so far!. Returning soon: BoardWalk Performers. The BoardWalk performers will return soon to...
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

Disney Genie Launching Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney has recently announced that the Disney Genie service will launch on Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World Resort!. Available for all guests on the My Disney Experience app, the complimentary service offers new features that help create the best day possible. These features include a personalized itinerary creator that maps out an entire day inspired by things you tell the app you like, as well as helping make the most of your park time.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
dapsmagic.com

New Cruiser Joins Walt Disney World Resort’s Nautical Fleet

A new cruiser has joined the fleet of watercraft that transport guests around the Seven Seas Lagoon. Named the Tradewinds, this cruiser joined the fleet in conjunction with the arrival of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. The new cruiser is named the Tradewinds. The name was chosen...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Click10.com

Walt Disney World brings back character experiences just in time for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Snapping a picture with your favorite Disney character can once again be part of your vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort, beginning this November. On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced the return of more than 50,000 Cast Members who will help bring back live entertainment experiences and modified meet-and-greet experiences at all four theme parks this Fall.
ORLANDO, FL
thekingdominsider.com

Unexpected Fun Finds: Your Souvenir Guide to More Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Must-Haves

It’s here! The Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration officially kicked off Oct. 1, and with it comes a plethora of unique and exciting keepsakes for you to relive the magic for years to come. From Spirit Jerseys to backpacks and everything in between, there is no shortage of fun things to bring home to your loved ones (or keep for yourself!) to continue The World’s Most Magical Celebration.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#The Disney Parks Blog#Monsters Inc
Fox 59

Spooky season at Holiday World

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for festive things to do this spooky season, we have you covered! Holiday World Director of Communications, Leah Koch, is here to tell us all about Happy Halloween Weekends! You can visit the park Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October to catch this spooky ongoing event. More information at holidayworld.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
disneyfoodblog.com

Steakhouse 71 Will Feature a Modified Menu During Select Holidays in Disney World

Steakhouse 71 recently opened at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, taking the place of The Wave…of American Flavors. We’ve shared a look at this spot’s menu, and FULL reviews of breakfast, lunch, and dinner here. But, what if you’re planning to visit Disney World during a holiday? Well, if you’re looking to celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas at Steakhouse 71, you’re in luck!
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

The BEST Disney World Hotels to Celebrate the Holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walt Disney World goes all-out for the season. With giant Christmas trees, inventive decor, and special events, it’s a fantastic time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth. While most people think about the holiday happenings in the Parks, Disney...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

This Enchanted Extra is Back to the Delight of Guests

Are you looking for a fun, interactive way to experience even more magic during your next trip to Walt Disney World? Check out the return of this fun game that many Guests may not even know about. Stepping into the Magic. As we take trips to Walt Disney World, we...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
themainstreetmouse.com

Universal Orlando Resort Celebrates the Holiday Season with Nonstop Awesome Featuring the Return of Christmas In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas and Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s From November 13 – January 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (October 7, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort’s epic holiday traditions and characters are back, bigger and louder than ever before for 51 days and nights of one-of-a-kind festive experiences during this year’s Holidays celebration beginning November 13 through January 2. Guests can rip open a holiday gift of nonstop awesome where they can join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, meet the maven of mischief himself, The Grinch, during Grinchmas, and experience the larger-than-life return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – and it’s all included with theme park admission.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

How Disney World APs Can Get Food Discounts at Festival of Holidays!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and also the yummiest! On November 26, Walt Disney World Resort will begin its annual International Festival of Holidays at EPCOT. The event will include a number of food booths, all full to the brim of enticing options with a holiday twist.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Two New Mickey Mouse Artist Series Designs Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney Parks Blog has announced the addition of two new artists to Disney’s artist series, which reimagines Mickey Mouse on various apparel. Artists from around the world submitted their designs for consideration in this series. Designs by Deborah Salles and Rafael Faria were chosen and their artwork can now be found on gender-neutral, streetwear-inspired items at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and on shopDisney.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themainstreetmouse.com

‘Disney Junior Dance Party!’ Returns to Disney California Adventure Park Bringing More Family Fun to the Disneyland Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Gabriel Gibaldi. Families with little ones have so much fun to experience throughout the Disneyland Resort! Now, adding to the excitement for guests of all ages, the stars of “Disney Junior Dance Party!” are getting ready for their official return to the stage at Disney California Adventure park this Friday, October 15. This live show features high-energy songs, dazzling special effects, and beloved characters from some of your favorite Disney Junior TV shows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Disney World to Bring Back Parades and Stage Show for Holiday Event

Disney World has announced plans to hold its first stage show and parade since its reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney recently revealed that it plans to have both a stage show and a parade at the Magic Kingdom's Very Merriest After Hours event later this year. The Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade will be the first official parade to make its way down Main Street USA since Disney World re-opened last summer. The stage show is also a first, although Disney World did not specify whether this was a new stage show or an existing stage show from past holiday celebrations.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort with New Experiences, Dazzling Decor, Tantalizing Treats and More

With the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort now in high gear, there’s exciting EARidescent magic to discover throughout our four theme parks and beyond – especially at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!. Right now, once-in-a-lifetime 50th offerings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom include new experiences, celebratory anniversary sips...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy