Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin flight, saying it was 'cool' to send 90-year-old 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to space

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has shared his congratulations with Jeff Bezos for another successful human spaceflight at Blue Origin. Bezos' space company completed its latest flight on Wednesday, sending four passengers to the edge of space aboard a New Shepard rocket in a trip that lasted 11 minutes. The passengers were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries, Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

Comments / 7

Rita Deutsch
4d ago

love it! seeing capt. Kirk, go into space.

Reply
11
Cheddar News

Pedego Electric Bike CEO on Accompanying Shatner to His Blue Origin Spaceflight

Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
realtor.com

Inside Elon Musk’s Last Silicon Valley Home—and the Weird Reason It Hasn’t Sold Yet

Elon Musk is a man on the move, and not just to the outer reaches of the moon. The rocket man has listed his last-known San Francisco Bay Area mansion for $31,990,000. But this isn’t this property’s first time on the market. This is actually the third time the palatial home has been listed in the past 17 months—and this time, it comes with a $5 million price cut from before.
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
Primetimer

George Takei carries on his feud with William Shatner, calling him an "unfit" guinea pig after he became the oldest person in space

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens,” Takei told Page Six of his former Star Trek co-star's hours after Shatner returned to Earth from his Blue Origin spaceflight on Wednesday. “So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
People

Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

William Shatner is joined by Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries as they get ready to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle. Shatner's historic flight will make him the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old. Shatner is flying with a crew who have all contributed to space exploration. Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer, Glen de Vries is co-founder of software company Medidata and Audrey Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.
Daily Beast

‘Nervous’ 90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Rocketed Into Space

Star Trek star William Shatner was launched to the edge of space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to make the voyage. Just after 10 a.m ET Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, rocketed the 90-year-old sci-fi actor in a capsule from a launchpad in Van Horn, Texas, for the roughly 10-minute milestone trip.
