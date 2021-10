Amid an outpouring of support for First Lady Casey DeSantis, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling her message inspirational. The Governor’s Office announced the First Lady’s breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month. On Saturday, Casey DeSantis made her first public appearance since the announcement, joining the Governor on stage at the Hernando County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner to thank supporters for their prayers and well wishes.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO