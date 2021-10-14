CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Food Drive from Storm Lake Proud Fall Cleap Up Extended

stormlakeradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA City of Storm Lake food drive for Upper Des Moines Opportunity that happened earlier this month is continuing through Friday, October 29th. The City decided to extend the food drive due to its success during Storm Lake Proud Fall Clean Up on October 8th and 9th. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at Storm Lake City Hall, the Storm Lake Police Station, and Storm Lake Library.

stormlakeradio.com

