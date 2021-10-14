CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Federal grant money helping local entities counter terrorism in Kentucky

By Sam Knef
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELSMERE, Ky. — More than $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are going to local governments in Kentucky to counter terrorism. People may not spend a whole lot of time worrying about acts of terrorism happening here in a place like Elsmere. But just in case that day ever comes, firefighters there will now be better equipped to help save lives, thanks to new communication equipment, and a new extrication device.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Elsmere, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Elsmere, KY
Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in South...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy