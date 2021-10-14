Federal grant money helping local entities counter terrorism in Kentucky

ELSMERE, Ky. — More than $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are going to local governments in Kentucky to counter terrorism. People may not spend a whole lot of time worrying about acts of terrorism happening here in a place like Elsmere. But just in case that day ever comes, firefighters there will now be better equipped to help save lives, thanks to new communication equipment, and a new extrication device.