NFL

Do Cardinals have potential COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Browns game?

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was reported earlier this week the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals could be without two-time First-Team All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones for Sunday's game at the 3-2 Cleveland Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19. Per Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has since confirmed Jones is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, which will almost certainly make him unavailable through at least the weekend.

That may only be the beginning for the 5-0 Cardinals.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cardinals have had at least three positive COVID-19 tests heading into Week 6.

Fully vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 can return to team activities if they produce two negative virus tests at least 24 hours apart and remain asymptomatic for 48 hours. It's that last part that could make Jones and any other positive individuals unable to fly to Cleveland this weekend.

Jones tallied five sacks, his only quarterback takedowns of the season, in the Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans and also has nine tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 14 QB hits. Cleveland, meanwhile, is a perfect 2-0 at home but lost at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

