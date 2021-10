MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County grand jury has indicted Jamal Smith on charges of first-degree murder in the highway shooting death of a youth baseball coach in July. The indictment was returned in Hennepin County District Court on Thursday. Along with the more serious charge, bail for the 33-year-old Smith was raised to $3.5 million. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the first-degree murder charge Friday at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Peter Cahill.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO