The parents of an Oregon girl who drowned in a pool are suing numerous entities for negligence leading to wrongful death. In November 2019, 14-year-old Nabila Maazouz lost her life after she was trapped under the pool cover at Hillsboro’s Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center in Hillsboro. According to court documents, Nabila and her teammates put the cover over the pool, but the other students left without realizing Nabina was still inside.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO