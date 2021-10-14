Harrison County judge passes away from COVID-19

The longest-serving county court judge in Harrison County has died.

Judge T. Mark Beetham – on the Harrison County Court bench since 2003 – was 70.

“He was exactly what you’d hope for in a judge,” said Harrison County Common Pleas and Domestic Relations Judge T. Shawn Hervey . “He was fair and impartial, made timely and sound decisions, and everybody got their due process.”

Judge Beetham died from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 last Saturday.

“He was very vigilant to all of the COVID regulations at the start of the outbreak, including being a vanguard in videoconferencing,” Judge Hervey said. “Unfortunately, he had some underlying health issues, as well.”

Judge Hervey’s 25-year relationship with Judge Beetham was a familiar one in the county’s small legal community, with the latter willingly mentoring young attorneys for decades.

“Not many people of Judge Beetham’s skillset would come back to their small, hometown, but he did because he loved it,” said Judge Hervey.

One notable and timely expertise was Judge Beetham’s understanding of mineral rights and law. As “one of the country’s foremost experts,” according to Judge Hervey, that insight was used over the past decade with the oil and fracking boom in eastern Ohio.

“His loss leaves a tremendous void for someone who’s given almost the last 50 years of their life to Harrison County,” Judge Hervey said. “He’ll be irreplaceable.”

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; their three children; and three grandchildren.

