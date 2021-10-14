CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Harrison County judge passes away from COVID-19

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

The longest-serving county court judge in Harrison County has died.

Judge T. Mark Beetham – on the Harrison County Court bench since 2003 – was 70.

“He was exactly what you’d hope for in a judge,” said Harrison County Common Pleas and Domestic Relations Judge T. Shawn Hervey . “He was fair and impartial, made timely and sound decisions, and everybody got their due process.”

Judge Beetham died from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 last Saturday.

“He was very vigilant to all of the COVID regulations at the start of the outbreak, including being a vanguard in videoconferencing,” Judge Hervey said. “Unfortunately, he had some underlying health issues, as well.”

Judge Hervey’s 25-year relationship with Judge Beetham was a familiar one in the county’s small legal community, with the latter willingly mentoring young attorneys for decades.

“Not many people of Judge Beetham’s skillset would come back to their small, hometown, but he did because he loved it,” said Judge Hervey.

One notable and timely expertise was Judge Beetham’s understanding of mineral rights and law. As “one of the country’s foremost experts,” according to Judge Hervey, that insight was used over the past decade with the oil and fracking boom in eastern Ohio.

“His loss leaves a tremendous void for someone who’s given almost the last 50 years of their life to Harrison County,” Judge Hervey said. “He’ll be irreplaceable.”

He is survived by his wife, Vickie; their three children; and three grandchildren.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Gov. Justice orders flags at Capitol and in Ohio County to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 16, in honor of former West Virginia Senator Orphy Klempa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all State-owned facilities in Ohio County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Jefferson County man pleads guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ashton Bensie, 20, of Jefferson County, pled guilty today to raping an 11-year-old girl, says Jeff Bruzzese, Assistant Jefferson County Prosecutor. The incident happened in Wells Township, and Bensie was 19 at the time according to Bruzzese. The assistant prosecutor said Bensie was sentenced to 10 to 15 years, and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Armed and dangerous fugitive found in W.Va.

(WTRF) — Russell Bibbee was located and arrested in Mason County on Wednesday according Robert Maddy of the West Virginia State Police. West Virginia State Police seek dangerous fugitive He was reported by state police as a fugitive Wednesday and was wanted out of Austin, Texas for a parole violation. He was staying at a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
West Virginia State Police seek dangerous fugitive

(WTRF) — Troopers from the Winfield Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are attempting to locate 53-year-old Russell Bibbee. He is wanted out of Austin, Texas for a Parole Violation. He is considered armed and dangerous. As recently as Wednesday, Russell Bibbee was staying at a residence on Custer Ridge Road near Buffalo, West […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
