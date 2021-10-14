CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
She asked for maternity leave. Cracker Barrel fired her instead, Georgia lawsuit says

By Hayley Fowler
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaquel Byrd worked as a sales associate at a Cracker Barrel in Georgia for more than a decade before she got pregnant at the end of last year, according to federal court filings. Now she’s suing the southern restaurant chain in federal court. A lawyer representing Byrd said in court...

