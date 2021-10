Parker could see an increased role on offense with Will Fuller (finger) having been placed on IR. Parker is coming off his best game of the season, having put up a 4-77-1 stat line on nine targets against the Colts. The veteran hasn't seen less than seven targets in a single game this season, and with Fuller now destined to miss at least three weeks, it seems like a safe bet that the volume will remain stable. It's still not exactly easy to trust Parker or fellow starter Jaylen Waddle as weekly fantasy contributors, especially with Jacoby Brissett still under center for at least one more week, but Fuller's absence and a matchup against Tampa Bay's injured secondary could be a recipe for production.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO