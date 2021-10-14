CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Business Owner Says "It'll Be A Good Year" For Biketoberfest

By Diane Coston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach, FL - The Daytona Beach Biketoberfest begins today, and one Main St. business owner said he thinks "it'll be a good year for the event." Bobby Ellis, owner-operator of Victory Tattoos - Daytona Beach said with eight in-house artists, he doesn't expect any problems with keeping up with the crowds. He said for other businesses, like bars and restaurants, it might be a little different.

