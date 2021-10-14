CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford to suspend production on Friday at Mexico plant on materials shortage

 11 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) will temporarily suspend production on Friday at its Hermosillo plant in Mexico's Sonora state due to a shortage of materials, the plant's labor union said on Thursday.

Workers will be paid 75% of salaries on Friday, the union added.

Ford had also suspended production from Oct. 11-12 at its Hermosillo plant, where it makes its Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick compact pickup.

The union did not specify which materials were in short supply, but other automakers have been struggling with a chip shortage as manufacturers shifted production toward parts needed for laptop computers, cellphones and video games during the pandemic.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and at parts of its Kansas City, Missouri, plant.

