CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnston County, NC

Substitute teachers are in demand. This NC school district will pay them extra

By T. Keung Hui
heraldsun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnston County substitute teachers will get hundreds of extra dollars each month to try to help keep classrooms staffed during a time of acute worker shortages. The Johnston County school board approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily provide substitute teachers a new stipend of $125 to $525 per month depending on how many days they work. The extra pay comes as Johnston County and schools across the state and nation are facing severe staffing shortages, including for substitute teachers.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Government
Johnston County, NC
Education
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in South...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Human Resources#American
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy