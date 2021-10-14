Connexus lights up Corporate Cove for two awareness campaigns

Photo courtesy Connexus Credit Union.

WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, announced recently the organization’s participation in two international campaigns to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease this week.

At sunset on Oct. 13, Connexus’ Corporate Cove building in Wausau became one of three Wisconsin landmarks to be lit in green, teal and pink for the #LightUpMBC campaign supporting Metastatic Breast Cancer awareness. According to METAvivor’s website, more than 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and six percent to 10 percent are diagnosed with MBC. Although 30 percent of all breast cancer patients develop MBC over time, only a small percentage of breast cancer research is dedicated to MBC, which is why raising awareness is critical. For more information on the #LightUpMBC campaign, visit www.metavivor.org.

Additionally, Connexus will illuminate its Corporate Cove building in teal on Nov. 4 in support of both Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal campaign. Corporate Cove will join Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel as the only two Wisconsin landmarks to participate in the campaign in support of more than 5.8 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s.

For more information about the Light the World in Teal campaign, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com.