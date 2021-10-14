CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy shot early Thursday morning in Phenix City

By Connor Hackling
 4 days ago

UPDATE 10/14/2021 11:22 a.m. – The suspect who allegedly shot a Muscogee County Deputy is in custody following an incident Thursday morning. The deputy is listed as being in stable condition.

According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, police responded to the area of Sandfort Road and Post Ridge Apartment after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived to the area, they found a vehicle that had hit the guardrail and a man inside who had been shot in the head.

At the 1200 block of Sandfort Road, a second vehicle involved in the incident was discovered by officers. The vehicle’s driver had got out the vehicle and ran into the woods according to police.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect identified as Jasmin Richardson, age 31, turned himself in to the Phenix City Police Department.

The deputy is currently undergoing surgery. His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

The shooting happened at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 14, 2021, when Richardson opened fire on the deputy’s vehicle while he was driving to work from Phenix City, according to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Update: News 3 has learned a deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was shot in Phenix City around 5:30 this morning. The deputy is reportedly in stable condition. Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.

Previous Reporting: There’s currently a heavy law enforcement presence on Sandfort Road in Phenix.

Several Phenix City police cars could be seen around 9:00 Thursday morning and a portion of the road is taped off with crime scene tape.

Extremist groups are recruiting veterans; House lawmakers want to know why and how

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force is also on scene.

News 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as we follow this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

