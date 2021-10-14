CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCW announces launch of LA Fights promotion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Changer Wrestling has announced the launch of a new California-based promotion, LA Fights. In the press release, GCW said that the promotion will serve as a showcase for wrestlers from the west coast to perform on a GCW platform. The first show will take place on November 28th at Don Quixote on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. The show will stream live for free on GCW’s YouTube page.

