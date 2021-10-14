GCW announces launch of LA Fights promotion

The monster is coming home. Game Changer Wrestling announced that PCO will be returning to the promotion. No official return date was given. PCO's contract with Ring of Honor expires on December 1, making him a free agent. In an interview with Pro Wrestling 4 Life, PCO said about his impending free agency, "I've been treated super good and I'm super happy with all the people I've met. Coming December 1, I'll probably be a free agent. It will be interesting to see where everything is going, either with Ring of Honor or whatever. The Indies could be a great place to start things up. There's not a day that I'm not getting hit by someone for shows. I'm under an exclusive contract right now and I couldn't take any work for the last three years for any Indie companies other than the one's we were doing business, which was New Japan or CMLL, which got broken, or PWG, I don't know where we stand with them now."

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO