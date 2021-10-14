CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ivermectin treats human infections, just not COVID-19

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it was first discovered in the soil of a Japanese golf course in 1981, ivermectin has been gilded with the Nobel Prize, inducted into the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines and virtually eliminated river blindness in 11 countries. But that might not be why you’ve heard of...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 15

James Jacobson
4d ago

lol. another twist of lies. they won't fund an actual study because it's less profitable with a generic drug. that's the only reason it's not used.

Reply(3)
8
Buck Masterson
4d ago

I find it very disturbing with all the obstructions to administering a cheap drug that is world renowned for its safety profile, regardless of whether it will help or not. One of the major goals of thehospital is to make the patient comfortable. In times past when a patient requested a particular drug or treatment a doctor would look at 2 things, will it harm the patient and is it economical. If so, they would give it to the patient solely to bring comfort, to put them at ease so to speak. But the disturbing fact is the FDA and CDC are both obstructing the administration of both ivermectin and HCQ, threatening doctors who would otherwise prescribe them. Seriously, if a 5 dollar pill that is highly unlikely to harm the patient is being withheld by the governing entities, there must be some reason why because it only fuels suspicion!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Virus Killing Americans.

State health officials are asking Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after lake county identified the first West Nile virus case of 2021. On Friday, 83 mosquito pools were positive for the West Nile virus detected in Allen, Clark, Daviess, Elkhart, Floyd, Gibson, Hamilton, Jennings, Lake, Marion, Martin, Pike, Scott, Steuben, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties.
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Ivermectin#Covid 19#Blindness#Nobel Prize#Japanese
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Have You Had "Covid Toes"? A New Study Might Explain Why

Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of "Covid toes", the chilblain-like inflammation and lesions reported by many patients with Covid-19. The symptom, which has been seen from early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sees patients' toes or fingers turn red or purple, often with painful bumps and occasionally pus. Dermatologists who would usually see four or five patients with these kinds of lesions – usually caused by inflammation in small blood vessels during cold conditions – suddenly saw dozens in just a few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Signs COVID is in Your Brain

With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Half of COVID Survivors Have Symptoms Beyond 6 Months

Oct. 14, 2021 -- More than half of patients with COVID-19 still had symptoms 6 months after recovery, according to a major review of 57 studies and more than a quarter-million patients. The results show that long-haul COVID-19 is common and lasting and will require changes in how the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When to Expect Next Surge

Coronavirus cases are finally going down, after a long surge caused by the Delta variant. Which leads to the inevitable question: with winter coming, and so many Americans still unvaccinated, will they go back up? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer yesterday to share five life-saving pieces of advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

How to treat COVID-19 at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For some, avoiding the hospital after a COVID-19 infection often involves stepping into an infusion center. Patients are injected with monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made proteins that fight infection. “That frees up hospital beds for acute physicians to be able to take care of patients who...
DURHAM, NC
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy